Goldman Sachs (GS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $391.86, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 6.69% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GS is projected to report earnings of $9.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.37 billion, down 3.84% from the year-ago period.
GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $52.78 per share and revenue of $54.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +113.34% and +22.37%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. GS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, GS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.56.
We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.