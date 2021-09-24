We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lowe's (LOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) closed at $207.98, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 1.31% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.61% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.
LOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, up 13.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.3 billion, down 4.51% from the prior-year quarter.
LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $93.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.09% and +3.88%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, LOW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.63.
We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
