We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Shopify (SHOP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) closed at $1,476.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had lost 5.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SHOP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SHOP is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.14 billion, up 48.94% from the prior-year quarter.
SHOP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.72 per share and revenue of $4.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.84% and +57.51%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SHOP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SHOP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, SHOP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 217.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.71, so we one might conclude that SHOP is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, SHOP's PEG ratio is currently 7.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.