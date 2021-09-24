We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Target (TGT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $242.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had lost 3.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.9%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TGT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TGT to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.48 billion, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $104.45 billion, which would represent changes of +36.52% and +11.64%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher within the past month. TGT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, TGT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.54.
Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.