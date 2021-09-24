Back to top

D.R. Horton (DHI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $87.32, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 8.94% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DHI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.49, up 55.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.82 billion, up 22.16% from the year-ago period.

DHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.22 per share and revenue of $27.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +75.04% and +33.72%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DHI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.57.

It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DHI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


