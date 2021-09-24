Calix (CALX) Solutions Revamp CTC Telecom's Network Operations

Calix, Inc. ( CALX Quick Quote CALX - Free Report) has joined forces with CTC Telecom to upgrade the latter’s network and customer experience with avant-garde solutions. Per the collaboration, the telco deployed GigaSpire BLAST u6 systems, Calix Support Cloud, and full Revenue EDGE portfolio to capture valuable subscriber data and performance insights, thereby providing a personalized and secure Wi-Fi experience to its customers. CTC Telecom also capitalized on Calix Customer Success Services to revamp installation and support processes for a streamlined network infrastructure. Post its deployment, the telco witnessed a 37% reduction in support call volumes with more than 34% fall in truck rolls. By capturing critical insights, CTC Telecom eradicated consumer-grade gateways issues by replacing them with GigaSpire BLAST systems. This helped in minimizing its day-to-day operational overheads. At a time when the telecom industry is facing record demand for high-bandwidth services, service providers are managing the deployment of advanced network platforms. Against this backdrop, Calix’s solutions have supported service providers over the years with the introduction of new services and models, thereby accelerating its business roadmap. One such service is the GigaSpire BLAST systems. The GigaSpire BLAST u6, which is an integral part of Calix’s Revenue EDGE solution, is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology. The BLAST platform deploys a powerful EDGE system that offers cutting-edge applications for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience and paves the path for revenue generation on the back of accretive broadband investments. Calix Customer Success Services offers a plethora of value-added capabilities and provides ongoing guidance that aids users to exceed their business objectives while improving marketing return on investment with reduced customer support expenses. Within four months of this partnership, CTC Telecom has been able to focus on growing its value for the community and has cut down related expenditures to transform the way it conducts its operations. The amalgamation of these trailblazing solutions enabled the telco to enhance subscriber experience across West Central Idaho while boosting broadband businesses with recurring revenue streams. The latest move highlights Calix’s efforts to establish a robust network infrastructure while offering customers the latest technology available in the market. Calix is well-positioned to benefit from customer base expansion amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions. The San Jose, CA-based company is committed to aligning investments with its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses, along with a favorable product and customer mix. Moreover, the transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term. Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 204.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.4% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Calix (CALX) Solutions Revamp CTC Telecom's Network Operations
Calix, Inc. (CALX - Free Report) has joined forces with CTC Telecom to upgrade the latter’s network and customer experience with avant-garde solutions. Per the collaboration, the telco deployed GigaSpire BLAST u6 systems, Calix Support Cloud, and full Revenue EDGE portfolio to capture valuable subscriber data and performance insights, thereby providing a personalized and secure Wi-Fi experience to its customers.
CTC Telecom also capitalized on Calix Customer Success Services to revamp installation and support processes for a streamlined network infrastructure. Post its deployment, the telco witnessed a 37% reduction in support call volumes with more than 34% fall in truck rolls. By capturing critical insights, CTC Telecom eradicated consumer-grade gateways issues by replacing them with GigaSpire BLAST systems. This helped in minimizing its day-to-day operational overheads.
At a time when the telecom industry is facing record demand for high-bandwidth services, service providers are managing the deployment of advanced network platforms. Against this backdrop, Calix’s solutions have supported service providers over the years with the introduction of new services and models, thereby accelerating its business roadmap.
One such service is the GigaSpire BLAST systems. The GigaSpire BLAST u6, which is an integral part of Calix’s Revenue EDGE solution, is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology. The BLAST platform deploys a powerful EDGE system that offers cutting-edge applications for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience and paves the path for revenue generation on the back of accretive broadband investments.
Calix Customer Success Services offers a plethora of value-added capabilities and provides ongoing guidance that aids users to exceed their business objectives while improving marketing return on investment with reduced customer support expenses. Within four months of this partnership, CTC Telecom has been able to focus on growing its value for the community and has cut down related expenditures to transform the way it conducts its operations.
The amalgamation of these trailblazing solutions enabled the telco to enhance subscriber experience across West Central Idaho while boosting broadband businesses with recurring revenue streams. The latest move highlights Calix’s efforts to establish a robust network infrastructure while offering customers the latest technology available in the market.
Calix is well-positioned to benefit from customer base expansion amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions. The San Jose, CA-based company is committed to aligning investments with its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses, along with a favorable product and customer mix. Moreover, the transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.
Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 204.2% compared with the industry's growth of 13.4% in the past year.
