Here's Why Kinder Morgan (KMI) is an Attractive Investment Bet
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 and 2022 in the past 30 days. The stock, sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to see earnings growth of 47.7% this year.
What’s Favoring the Stock?
Being a leading North American midstream energy player, Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas transportation network in the continent. The company’s natural gas pipeline assets, spreading across roughly 70,000 miles, are responsible for transporting roughly 40% of U.S. natural gas consumption & exports volumes.
Moreover, being a transporter of roughly 1.7 million barrels per day (MMB/D) of refined products through its pipeline network spreading across 6,800 miles, the company is the largest independent transporter of refined products in North America. Kinder Morgan also has operating interests in 144 terminals.
The company generates stable fee-based revenues from its vast network of midstream infrastructure. The midstream player’s business model is relatively less exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices as compared to upstream and downstream companies.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price
Kinder Morgan, Inc. price | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
