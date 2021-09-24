We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AMAT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Applied Materials is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 626 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT's full-year earnings has moved 4.80% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AMAT has returned 63.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 24.86% on average. This shows that Applied Materials is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, AMAT is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 65.86% this year, meaning that AMAT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AMAT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.