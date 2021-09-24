We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Novavax (NVAX) Applies to WHO for COVID-19 Vaccine Listing
Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) announced that it has filed a regulatory application to the World Health Organization (“WHO”) for the emergency use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373.
The listing, if allowed, will enable the company to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to nations participating in the COVAX facility. The COVAX facility aims to provide equitable access to COVID vaccines across low- and lower-middle-income countries.
The company has partnered with Serum Institute of India (“SII”), the world’s largest vaccine producer, to jointly supply 1.1 billion doses of NVX-CoV2373 to countries participating through the COVAX facility.
Both Novavax and SII have already completed the submission of regulatory filings for Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) of NVX-CoV2373 in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The submission to WHO is based on the regulatory submission made to the Indian health regulator.
Novavax’s shares increased 10.9% on Sep 23, following the above news. In fact, the stock has rallied 130.7% so far this year in comparison with the industry’s 0.7% increase.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Data from the phase III PREVENT-19 study, which evaluated NVX-CoV2373 in the United States and Mexico, were announced in June. The study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating an overall vaccine efficacy of 90.4%. The vaccine also provided 100% protection against moderate and severe coronavirus disease - a key secondary endpoint.
The company is also evaluating NVX-CoV2373 in another phase III study in the United Kingdom. Data from the study has demonstrated that the vaccine achieved an overall efficacy of 89.7%. It also provided an efficacy of 96.4% against the original COVID-19 strain and 86.3% against the Alpha variant of the virus.
Currently, the WHO has granted EUL to the COVID vaccines developed by AstraZeneca (AZN - Free Report) , Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) and Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) /BioNTech that supplied millions of doses to the world. Earlier this week, Pfizer/BioNTech announced plans to provide the U.S. government with 500 million additional doses of their COVID vaccine at a not-for-profit price for donation to members of COVAX and the African Union.
Although Novavax is yet to file regulatory applications in the United States for its COVID vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 holds strong potential as there is a requirement for several billion doses across the world. The company plans to apply to the FDA for EUA for NVX-CoV2373 in fourth-quarter 2021.
