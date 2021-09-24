Back to top

FedEx (FDX) Starts Pilot Testing for Aurora Autonomous Trucks

FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) recently launched an autonomous truck pilot program in partnership with Aurora, an autonomous vehicle technology company, and PACCAR, a medium-and-heavy-duty truck manufacturer.

As part of the pilot program, effective Sep 22, FedEx’s goods are being hauled between Dallas, TX and Houston, TX, a 500-mile round-trip route, using PACCAR’s trucks equipped with Aurora’s self-driving technology. While the trucks are operating autonomously, there is a backup driver for safety purposes.

FedEx’s vice president, advanced technology and innovation, Rebecca Yeung, said, “This is an exciting, industry-first collaboration that will work towards enhancing the logistics industry through safer, more efficient transportation of goods and we are pleased to collaborate with other industry leaders – Aurora and PACCAR – on this endeavor.”

FedEx’s testing of Aurora’s autonomous trucks can be linked to the strong delivery volumes the company has been seeing due to a rise in e-commerce demand amid the pandemic. Previously, in June, FedEx announced a multi-year, multi-phase agreement with Nuro, an autonomous delivery company, to test self-driving vehicles in its network.

