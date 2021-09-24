In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
FedEx (FDX) Starts Pilot Testing for Aurora Autonomous Trucks
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) recently launched an autonomous truck pilot program in partnership with Aurora, an autonomous vehicle technology company, and PACCAR, a medium-and-heavy-duty truck manufacturer.
As part of the pilot program, effective Sep 22, FedEx’s goods are being hauled between Dallas, TX and Houston, TX, a 500-mile round-trip route, using PACCAR’s trucks equipped with Aurora’s self-driving technology. While the trucks are operating autonomously, there is a backup driver for safety purposes.
FedEx’s vice president, advanced technology and innovation, Rebecca Yeung, said, “This is an exciting, industry-first collaboration that will work towards enhancing the logistics industry through safer, more efficient transportation of goods and we are pleased to collaborate with other industry leaders – Aurora and PACCAR – on this endeavor.”
FedEx Corporation Price
FedEx Corporation price | FedEx Corporation Quote
FedEx’s testing of Aurora’s autonomous trucks can be linked to the strong delivery volumes the company has been seeing due to a rise in e-commerce demand amid the pandemic. Previously, in June, FedEx announced a multi-year, multi-phase agreement with Nuro, an autonomous delivery company, to test self-driving vehicles in its network.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
FedEx carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Matson (MATX - Free Report) , ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) and Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Matson, ArcBest and Covenant Logistics have rallied more than 43%, 78% and 90% so far this year, respectively.