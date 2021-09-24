We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Peloton (PTON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Peloton (PTON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $92.64, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the exercise bike and treadmill company had lost 17.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.58%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PTON as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.15, down 675% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $802.71 million, up 5.91% from the year-ago period.
PTON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.98 per share and revenue of $5.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -209.38% and +33.6%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTON should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 512.12% lower. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
