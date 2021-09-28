NuVasive (NUVA) Expands Training Opportunities With New Center

NuVasive, Inc. ( NUVA Quick Quote NUVA - Free Report) recently announced the expansion of opportunities to train more surgeons and change more patient lives with the opening of its East Coast Experience Center in the New York metropolitan area. The East Coast Experience Center compliments NuVasive's flagship experience center in San Diego headquarters.
The latest development is likely to expand NuVasive’s opportunities to advance the company's market-leading surgeon training and education program.
NuVasive CPD Program
The NuVasive Clinical Professional Development (CPD) program is intended for the growth of surgeons through the design and delivery of advanced clinical education programs. The program includes competency-based courses led by dedicated surgeon faculty members which provide peer-to-peer training and opportunities to gain valuable insights from real-world scenarios.
More on NuVasive East Coast Experience Center
As part of the NuVasive’s CPD program, the East Coast Experience Center will be a leading destination for surgeon training and education in key global markets.
The East Coast Experience Center features educational training rooms with advanced cameras and streaming capabilities for effective learning virtually. The Center will have dedicated Pulse platform demonstration site to offer practical experience with the only enabling technology platform currently available in the market that has the ability for utilization in 100% of spine procedures.
Significance of the New Center Opening
Per NuVasive’s management, the East Coast Experience Center validates the company’s commitment to best quality surgeon education and training to help enhance the standard of patient care in spine surgery.
The latest investment continues to play a vital role in the implementation of NuVasive's spine procedures and technologies, especially with the integration of the Pulse platform into the procedural offering. Together with the surgeons, NuVasive is working to transform surgery, enhance patient care, and change more patient lives globally.
Recent Developments
In July 2021, NuVasive announced the receipt of the FDA 510(k) clearance for the Pulse platform – the first-of-its-kind platform which integrates multiple technologies to tackle most common clinical challenges in spine surgery. The company also announced the commercial launch of Pulse platform, which is now available for sale in targeted global regions.
In the same month, NuVasive announced the commercial launch of Modulus ALIF -- a 3D-printed porous titanium implant for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) in targeted global regions. Modulus ALIF is the newest addition to the NuVasive Advanced Materials Science (AMS) portfolio and offers implants and instrumentation intended for both supine ALIF and XALIF procedures.
Per a report by MARKETSANDMARKETS, the global spinal implants and surgery devices market is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2025 from $10.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0%. The advancement in spine surgery technologies, increasing incidence of spinal disorders, the launch of advanced bone grafting products, and the increasing adoption of minimally-invasive spine surgeries are the factors driving the market.
Shares of the company have gained 28.5% in a year's time compared with the industry's rise of 12.5%.
NuVasive (NUVA) Expands Training Opportunities With New Center
