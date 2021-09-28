Hanesbrands (HBI) Looks Great: Full Potential Plan a Key Driver

With the relaxation of the pandemic-induced restrictions and things opening up, the textile-apparel companies have been seeing increased traffic at their stores. That said, increased online shopping continues to be trending and working well for companies that have been boosting their digital operations. One such company benefiting from such factors is the renowned basic apparel company,
Hanesbrands Inc. ( HBI Quick Quote HBI - Free Report) . Apart from the aforementioned broader trends, the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has been benefiting from its Full Potential plan — which is a three-year growth plan aimed at achieving $1.2 billion in additional revenues and expanding operating margins to 14.3% by 2024. All said, Hanesbrands looks quite well positioned for growth. Management’s raised guidance for 2021 also instills confidence in the stock that has rallied 31.1% year to date, outdoing the industry’s upside of 15.8%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Full Potential Plan — A Growth Engine
The plan is designed on four pillars namely grow global Champion, re-ignite innerwear growth, drive consumer-centricity and focus the portfolio. To this end, the company expects Champion to become a global brand worth $3 billion by 2024, reflecting a 14% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) compared with the 2021 projected sales figure. Moving on, management anticipates global innerwear revenue growth of nearly $200 million by 2024, led by sales in the United States and Australia. Through its consumer-centricity objective, the company expects to drive growth by presenting innovative products, increasing awareness via higher brand marketing as well as making strategic investments in digital capabilities, including online marketing and advanced analytics. Lastly, focus on the portfolio pillar will help Hanesbrands in simplifying its business. To this end, the company is on track with SKU reduction, which will help it gain better manufacturing and distribution efficiencies.
Online Business Aids
Hanesbrands is focused on making incremental investments in its online business to keep pace with consumers’ evolving shopping patterns. In fact, driving e-commerce excellence is also a core part of the company’s Full Potential plan. The company is making moves to create e-commerce excellence across all online channels. To this end, it is on track to make investments in its technology, data science and core digital capabilities to deliver growth in the traditional and online retail partners as well as owned and partner retail stores in key markets along with its owned e-commerce sites.
A Glance at Q2 & Beyond
The company posted robust second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Results benefited from the continued momentum in the global innerwear and activewear businesses along with gains from the Full Potential plan. With things opening up and people stepping out, the company is seeing increased store traffic. Encouraged by its strong business momentum, management hiked the guidance for 2021.
For 2021, net sales are anticipated to be $6.75-$6.85 billion, up from the earlier mentioned range of $6.2-$6.3 billion. The adjusted operating profit is likely to be $880-$910 million, up from the previously estimated $815-$845 million. The adjusted earnings per share are envisioned to be $1.68-$1.76 for 2021, up from the earlier mentioned $1.51-$1.59. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 2021 bottom line has increased from $1.58 to $1.74, over the past 60 days. For the third quarter of 2021, net sales are estimated to be $1.78-$1.81 billion. The mid-point of the guidance suggests year-over-year net sales growth of 6% and an 11% jump from the net sales reported in third-quarter 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net sales are anticipated to be $1.71-$1.78 billion. The mid-point of the guidance suggests 3% year-over-year net sales growth, and 15% increase from the figure reported in fourth-quarter 2019. 3 Other Splendid Apparel Stocks Ralph Lauren ( RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 and its bottom line has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a wide margin in the trailing four quarters, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Columbia Sportswear ( COLM Quick Quote COLM - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 33.5%. PVH Corp. ( PVH Quick Quote PVH - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 and its bottom line has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin in the preceding four quarters, on average.
Hanesbrands (HBI) Looks Great: Full Potential Plan a Key Driver
