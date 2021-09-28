Back to top

Increased Earnings Estimates Seen for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): Can It Move Higher?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparels that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on ANF’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Abercrombie & Fitch could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for ANF

In the past 30 days, four estimates have gone higher for Abercrombie & Fitch while two have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 59 cents a share 30 days ago, to 64 cents today, a move of 8.5%.

Current Year Estimates for ANF

Meanwhile, Abercrombie & Fitch’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with six estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from $3.48 per share 30 days ago to $4.40 per share today, an increase of 26.4%. 

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 7.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.


