Jabil (JBL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Jabil (JBL - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 29.
For the quarter, Jabil expects total revenues between $7.3 billion and $7.9 billion, suggesting an increase of 4% on a year-over-year basis, at the midpoint of the range.
The company expects earnings between $1.25 and $1.45 per share on a non-GAAP basis.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been unchanged at $1.36 per share over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 38.8% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $7.64 billion, indicating growth of 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 33.8%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Factors to Watch
Jabil’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect contract wins in healthcare, automotive, connected devices, cloud, semi-cap and 5G. Improving end-market diversification is a key catalyst.
Diversified Manufacturing Services (“DMS”) revenues are forecast to be $3.95 billion, up roughly 11% year over year. The DMS segment is likely to have benefited from an improved business mix, driven by Jabil’s impressive diversification efforts.
Electronics Manufacturing Services (“EMS”) revenues are forecast to be $3.65 billion, indicating decline of 2% year over year. Solid demand for the company’s 5G wireless and cloud computing services is expected to have aided growth in the EMS segment.
Jabil’s efforts to optimize its manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, Jabil witnessed some supply chain headwinds in the fiscal third quarter, which are expected to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter as well. The company expects supply chain issues to hurt through early (until the spring or summer) fiscal 2022.
Key Development in Q4
During the to-be-reported quarter, Jabil’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion, through fiscal year 2023.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Jabil has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
