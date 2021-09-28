Thermo Fisher's (TMO) Delta Q IRMS to Back Sustainable Science

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) recently launched the Thermo Scientific Delta Q Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometer (“IRMS”), a next generation gas IRMS that allows for detailed analysis with greater precision and accuracy. The first net zero mass spectrometer ("MS") enables scientists in geoscience, food and beverage, environmental science, and forensics to practice science in a more sustainable manner.
The Delta Q IRMS features improved specifications, including a software upgrade to Qtegra ISDS, which substantially improves ease of use and laboratory productivity. The system's carbon footprint will be neutralized to allow scientists to carry out their work while minimizing the latter’s environmental impact.
The Delta Q IRMS is the first product to be launched under the IsoFootprint campaign. The IsoFootprint initiative aims to permanently eliminate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the manufacturing and supply chain of all new inorganic IRMS products.
Efforts to Mitigate Carbon Footprint
Thermo Fisher's Inorganic MS (“IOMS”) team is committed toward elimination of all embodied carbon in its new instrumentation by employing certain technologies such as direct air capture and bio-oil sequestration. The technologies lock away carbon from the atmosphere permanently. The direct air-capture technology provides a mechanism to permanently eliminate carbon footprint associated with most products across industries.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Per management, the Delta Q IRMS and the IsoFootprint initiative represent a significant step forward in Thermo Fisher’s commitment to support sustainable science. The company’s IOMS instruments are projected to be carbon neutral by 2026, thereby removing 4500 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) from the atmosphere per year.
Industry Prospects Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the mass spectrometry market is expected to see a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025. Factors such as rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D investments, government regulations on drug safety, increased focus on quality of food products, rising crude and shale gas production, and several government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing are expected to drive the market during forecast period.
Given the substantial market prospects, Thermo Fisher’s new sustainable Delta Q IRMS product bears strategic prospects.
Notable Developments
Thermo Fisher is engaging in a number of significant developments this month.
The company released the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System, which is the first fully-integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results within 90 minutes. The QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System overcomes the drawbacks of the early adopters of dPCR technologies, such as error-prone operation, imprecision and poor turnaround times. This system provides a leading dPCR platform to allow for enhanced innovation in cancer research, rare diseases and other applications.
The company launched the integrated Gibco AAV-MAX Helper Free AAV Production System, which is intended to address the need for a more efficient and scalable adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) production. The new AAV production system is a complete, optimized solution that simplifies the AAV vector production workflow, and is currently available for research purposes only. By providing high viral titers utilizing Viral Production Cells 2.0, the all-in-one AAV-MAX system increases productivity and cost efficiency.
Thermo Fisher has also introduced the new Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master and Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Enzyme Master analyzers. The new enzyme analyzers are the first automated discrete analyzers intended specifically for enzyme assay applications. The Gallery Enzyme Master systems are capable of handling a wide range of enzyme assays and measuring conditions.
Share Price Performance
The stock has outperformed its
industry over the past year. It has rallied 42.3% compared to the industry’s growth of 19.6%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Thermo Fisher carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the Medical-Instruments industry include
Semler Scientific Inc. ( SMLR Quick Quote SMLR - Free Report) , ALCON INC ( ALC Quick Quote ALC - Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ( IDXX Quick Quote IDXX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Semler Scientific has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%.
ALCON has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.7%.
IDEXX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.9%.
Image: Shutterstock
