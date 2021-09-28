Back to top

United Airlines (UAL) Fined $1.9 Million For Tarmac Delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) imposed a fine to the tune of $1.9 million on United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) for allowing multiple flights to sit on the tarmac for hours. This is the largest fine imposed by the government for lengthy tarmac delays. A tarmac delay occurs when a plane on the ground is either awaiting takeoff or just landed and passengers do not have the opportunity to get off the plane.

Federal rules require airlines (operating planes with 30 or more passenger seats) to give passengers a chance to disembark if a domestic flight remains on the ground for at least three hours or an international flight is grounded for at least four hours. The rule prohibiting long tarmac delays for domestic flights began in 2010 and was expanded to include international flights in 2011. Exceptions are allowed for safety, security or air traffic control problems.

Per DOT, the airline had kept onboard several passengers on 20 domestic and five international flights from December 2015 through February 2021 at various airports throughout the United States. A total of 3,218 passengers were affected in tarmac delays since they were not given a chance to deplane.  

