Tapestry (TPR) Looks to Maximize Its Share of Customers' Wallet

Well, as Americans look to refresh their wardrobes, thanks to the resumption of active social lifestyle, events and occasions; apparel and shoe companies have been witnessing a surge in demand. It is quite apparent that the massive coronavirus stimulus package and COVID-19 vaccines have instilled confidence among consumers. Without doubt, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR - Free Report) is set to cash in on the opportunities.
This house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands has been benefiting from a resurgence in demand, as pandemic-led restrictions eased and socialization became normal again. The company’s Coach brand continued to perform well. Strength in e-commerce and China has also been acting as a tailwind.
Impressively, the company’s growth drivers include deep engagement with consumers, innovative and compelling products, and entry into under-penetrated markets. Tapestry's compelling pricing strategy, smaller format locations and cost-effective global sourcing model have been enhancing store productivity.
Let’s Delve Deeper
Tapestry is gaining from the successful execution of the Acceleration Program. The program is aimed at transforming the company into a leaner and more responsive organization. It also intends to build significant data and analytics capabilities with focus on enhancing digital and omni-channel capabilities, and operating with a clearly defined path and strategy for each of its brands namely Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.
The company continued with its sturdy e-commerce performance during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with digital sales rising more than 35% compared with prior-year levels and more than 200% compared with pre-pandemic levels. During the fourth quarter, the company added more than 900,000 new customers through its e-commerce channels in North America, resulting in nearly 4 million new customers for the fiscal year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Meanwhile, Tapestry's focus on optimizing its cost structure and attempt to lower promotional activity and improve Average Unit Retail across brands remain noteworthy. These are providing cushion to margins. The company witnessed a fourth successive quarter of operating income growth. Tapestry is on track to realize about $300 million in gross run-rate savings in fiscal 2022. The company has attained $200 million of gross expense savings in fiscal 2021.
From the growth perspective, China remains one of the prominent markets for Tapestry. The company has been accelerating growth in the region through tailored and innovative product assortments, enhanced marketing and expanded reach across direct channels and third-party online distribution. Impressively, Tapestry registered revenue growth of about 60% in Mainland China during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 when compared with fiscal 2020 and over 40% increase when compared with fiscal 2019.
Wrapping Up
Tapestry has exhibited an impressive run on the bourses so far this year. Thanks to its operational initiatives — strengthening of omni-channel solutions, expanding customer reach and focus on brand innovation — the stock has outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry. In the said period, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have surged about 27.8% compared with the industry’s rise of 5.4%.
For fiscal 2022, Tapestry anticipates revenues of approximately $6.4 billion. This suggests mid-teens growth versus the prior year on a 52-week comparable basis. The company had projected fiscal 2022 earnings in the band of $3.30-$3.35 per share, which indicates a sharp increase from adjusted earnings of $2.97 per share reported in fiscal 2021.
