Is NVIDIA (NVDA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NVIDIA is one of 625 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's full-year earnings has moved 9.05% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, NVDA has gained about 69.14% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 25.19%. As we can see, NVIDIA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, NVDA belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.26% so far this year, so NVDA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on NVDA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.