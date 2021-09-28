We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $21.82, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 4.45% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.
EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.99 billion, up 29.86% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $36.69 billion, which would represent changes of +2.84% and +34.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower within the past month. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.36, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.