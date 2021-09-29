We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Pfizer (PFE) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Pfizer is one of 1044 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PFE's full-year earnings has moved 11.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, PFE has gained about 18.36% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4.06%. This means that Pfizer is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, PFE belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.11% so far this year, meaning that PFE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track PFE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.