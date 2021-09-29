In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Air Lease (AL) Delivers a Boeing 737-9 Jet to Alaska Airlines
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) announced the delivery of a new Boeing 737-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Alaska Airlines, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) . This is the first of the 13 new 737-9 aircraft to be delivered to the airline as part of an agreement announced in November 2020 from Air Lease’s order book with The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) .
Air Lease carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
While Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Boeing carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Alaska Airlines already has six Boeing 737-9 jets currently flying in its fleet. Featuring CFM International LEAP -1B engines, these jets are fuel efficient. The delivery of this new aircraft advances the carrier’s fleet-growth plans to cater to the recovery in air-travel demand. Last month, Alaska Airlines accelerated its fleet growth by exercising options on 12 Boeing 737-9 aircraft earlier than planned. The aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2023 and 2024.
Last December, Alaska Airlines had announced a restructured agreement with Boeing to acquire 68 737-9 aircraft between 2021 and 2024, including options for 52 aircraft to be delivered between 2023 and 2026. Earlier this May, the carrier had exercised options for 13 aircraft.
