Why Entravision Communications (EVC) Could Be Positioned for a Surge

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC - Free Report) is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on EVC’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Entravision Communications could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for EVC

In the past 30 days, one estimate has gone higher for Entravision Communications while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 9 cents a share 30 days ago, to 11 cents today, a move of 22.2%.

Current Year Estimates for EVC

Meanwhile, Entravision Communications’ current year figures are also looking quite promising, with one estimate moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from 37 cents per share 30 days ago to 41 cents per share today, an increase of 10.8%. 

Entravision Communications Corporation price-consensus-chart | Entravision Communications Corporation Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 8% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


