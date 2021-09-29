We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Can Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Run Higher on Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions?
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN - Free Report) is a leading publicly-traded lodging real estate investment trust that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.
These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on INN’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Summit Hotel Properties could be a solid choice for investors.
Current Quarter Estimates for INN
In the past 30 days, one estimate has gone higher for Summit Hotel Properties while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 11 cents a share 30 days ago, to 14 cents today, a move of 27.3%.
Current Year Estimates for INN
Meanwhile, Summit Hotel Properties’ current year figures are also looking quite promising, with one estimate moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from 20 cents per share 30 days ago to 24 cents per share today, an increase of 20%.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Quote
Bottom Line
The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 6.6% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.