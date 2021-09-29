Regeneron's (REGN) sBLA for Libtayo Gets Priority Review

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN Quick Quote REGN - Free Report) recently announced that the FDA has accepted and granted Priority Review to its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for PD-1 inhibitor, Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc).
The sBLA is seeking label expansion of the drug for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease progressed on or after chemotherapy.
The regulatory body has set a target action date of Jan 30, 2022.
The application is based on results from the phase III study which investigated evaluated monotherapy versus an investigator's choice of chemotherapy in the targeted patient population. Libtayo demonstrated a significant improvement in overall survival in women with advanced cervical cancer after progression on chemotherapy, reducing the risk of death by 31% compared to chemotherapy in the overall population.
The sBLA is also being reviewed under the FDA's Project Orbis initiative, which will allow for concurrent review by participating health authorities in Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Switzerland.
Additional global regulatory submissions are planned, including in the European Union by the end of 2021.
Regeneron has a collaboration agreement with
Sanofi ( SNY Quick Quote SNY - Free Report) for Libtayo.
Libtayo is already approved for the treatment of a type of skin cancer called cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), basal cell carcinoma, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the United States.
Approval in other indications will boost the drug's sales, which totaled $217.7 million in the first half of 2021.
Cervical cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in women worldwide. It is estimated that approximately 570,000 people are diagnosed with cervical cancer globally each year. Hence, the target market represents potential for growth.
Regeneron is looking to build a portfolio in the oncology space and diversify its revenue base.
The company's shares have gained 25.3% in the year so far against the
Demand for Regeneron’s lead drug, Eylea, has revived significantly after a slowdown last year. Eylea, approved for various ophthalmology indications, has been developed in collaboration with
Bayer AG ( BAYRY Quick Quote BAYRY - Free Report) .
Asthma drug, Dupixent, developed in partnership with Sanofi, maintains its stellar performance on consistent label expansions. Moreover, an incremental contribution from REGEN-COV, its antibody cocktail for COVID-19, has significantly boosted the top line in the last couple of quarters and should propel sales as the pandemic continues.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company ( HZNP Quick Quote HZNP - Free Report) , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
