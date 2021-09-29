Viavi (VIAV) Enhances Radio Testing With CX300 ComXpert

Viavi Solutions Inc. ( VIAV Quick Quote VIAV - Free Report) has unveiled a complete communications test solution, CX300 ComXpert, which will aid public safety professionals to boost the performance of their radio systems, backed by enhanced communications coverage. The latest product launch highlights Viavi’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of land mobile radio (LMR) test and mapping solutions across a plethora of cases, events, and environments. Viavi has been providing avant-garde radio test equipment for more than four decades. The radio test sets validate all LMR technologies globally. Some of them are P25 Phase 1 and 2, TETRA, PTC, and NXDN. Its diverse LMR product portfolio hosts varied original equipment manufacturer-approved automated test, and alignment applications. At a time when the global public safety radio market is rapidly migrating to digital platforms, leveraging secure LTE technology for protected data and voice communications holds utmost importance. Against this backdrop, the CX300 device is likely to prove itself as an ideal solution to support mission-critical services with greater resiliency. The CX300 ComXpert is a comprehensive communications service monitor solution that provides radio technicians with an easy-to-use instrument for most ruggedized requirements. It delivers lab-grade radio test and alignment in a compact field-portable form factor. With frequencies ranging from 100 kHz to 6 GHz, the CX300 has a large color touchscreen. The device is paired with a browser-like user interface that enables users to seamlessly navigate between test setups. It is compatible with all LMR, professional mobile radio protocols, and private LTE networks. Its user interface is equipped with intelligent color-coded meters. Also, it accesses test results for both manual and automated tests with VIAVI StrataSync, a cloud-based solution that offers asset configuration and test data management. In fact, the CX300 is touted as the first LTE-ready radio test set that has been specifically designed to test both radio and broadband network infrastructure. The device will be showcased at the International Wireless Communications Expo 2021 on Sep 29 and Sep 30. Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth, and wide customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, the Scottsdale, AZ-based company anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber, and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with a flexible capital structure. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Viavi currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Its shares have gained 33.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 26.9% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are
Vocera Communications, Inc. ( VCRA Quick Quote VCRA - Free Report) , Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) , and SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC Quick Quote SEAC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Vocera pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 121.2%, on average. Ooma pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.2%, on average. SeaChange International pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
Viavi (VIAV) Enhances Radio Testing With CX300 ComXpert
Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV - Free Report) has unveiled a complete communications test solution, CX300 ComXpert, which will aid public safety professionals to boost the performance of their radio systems, backed by enhanced communications coverage. The latest product launch highlights Viavi’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of land mobile radio (LMR) test and mapping solutions across a plethora of cases, events, and environments.
Viavi has been providing avant-garde radio test equipment for more than four decades. The radio test sets validate all LMR technologies globally. Some of them are P25 Phase 1 and 2, TETRA, PTC, and NXDN.
Its diverse LMR product portfolio hosts varied original equipment manufacturer-approved automated test, and alignment applications. At a time when the global public safety radio market is rapidly migrating to digital platforms, leveraging secure LTE technology for protected data and voice communications holds utmost importance.
Against this backdrop, the CX300 device is likely to prove itself as an ideal solution to support mission-critical services with greater resiliency. The CX300 ComXpert is a comprehensive communications service monitor solution that provides radio technicians with an easy-to-use instrument for most ruggedized requirements. It delivers lab-grade radio test and alignment in a compact field-portable form factor.
With frequencies ranging from 100 kHz to 6 GHz, the CX300 has a large color touchscreen. The device is paired with a browser-like user interface that enables users to seamlessly navigate between test setups. It is compatible with all LMR, professional mobile radio protocols, and private LTE networks.
Its user interface is equipped with intelligent color-coded meters. Also, it accesses test results for both manual and automated tests with VIAVI StrataSync, a cloud-based solution that offers asset configuration and test data management. In fact, the CX300 is touted as the first LTE-ready radio test set that has been specifically designed to test both radio and broadband network infrastructure. The device will be showcased at the International Wireless Communications Expo 2021 on Sep 29 and Sep 30.
Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth, and wide customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, the Scottsdale, AZ-based company anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber, and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with a flexible capital structure.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Viavi currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Its shares have gained 33.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 26.9% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA - Free Report) , Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) , and SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Vocera pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 121.2%, on average.
Ooma pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.2%, on average.
SeaChange International pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.