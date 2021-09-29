We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Canadian Pacific (CP) Stock Down 4.4% Year to Date: Here's Why
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP - Free Report) shares have lost 4.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 1.5% rise.
Reasons for Downside
The railroad operator’s total operating expenses have increased 8.2% to $2,413 year over year in the first half of 2021. With fuel costs increasing as oil prices move north, operating expenses are likely to be high in third-quarter 2021 too. This is likely to hurt the bottom line.
At the end of second-quarter 2021, Canadian Pacific had cash and cash equivalents of C$892 million, way below its long-term debt of C$7,850 million. It indicates that the company does not have sufficient cash to meet its current-debt obligations. The company's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is pegged at 0.71 at the end of second-quarter 2021. A current ratio of less than 1 is not desirable as it often indicates that the concerned company does not have the requisite financial resources to meet its short-term obligations.
Unfavorable Estimate Revisions & Lackluster Momentum Score
Driven by the above headwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has dropped 3.3% to $3.27 per share.The company’s Momentum Score of D further highlights its short-term unattractiveness.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Canadian Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR - Free Report) , C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW - Free Report) and TFI International Inc. (TFII - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Schneider National, C.H. Robinson and TFI International are pegged at 17.9%, 9% and 31.6%, respectively.