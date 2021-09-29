We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
E vs. CVX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are likely familiar with Eni SpA (E - Free Report) and Chevron (CVX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Eni SpA has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Chevron has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that E has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
E currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.17, while CVX has a forward P/E of 15.35. We also note that E has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07.
Another notable valuation metric for E is its P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CVX has a P/B of 1.49.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to E's Value grade of B and CVX's Value grade of C.
E stands above CVX thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that E is the superior value option right now.