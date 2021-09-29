Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Fitness Tracking Reach With Halo Efforts

Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) has introduced Halo View, Halo Nutrition and Halo Fitness in a bid to expand its personal health monitoring efforts. Notably, Halo View, which is a new health tracker comprised of an optical sensor, skin temperature sensor and an accelerometer. Further, the device gives users access to activity, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, and live workout-tracking, among others. Halo Fitness is a fitness service that provides access to several studio-quality workout classes, which are conducted by Halo coaches like Michael Hildebrand, Elena Cheung, and Elizabeth Andrews; physical therapist Dr. Jen Fraboni; and bodyweight and mobility training specialist Francheska Martinez. Halo Nutrition delivers an enhanced fitness experience by helping customers find out delicious and nutritious recipes from a library of more than 500 recipes. We note that the latest move expands Amazon’s Halo offerings, which, in turn, ups its game in the fitness tracker or wearable market. Fitness Tracker Market Holds Promise
Fitness trackers and wearables are steadily turning mainstream in the multi-trillion healthcare industry, as they have become the most convenient options to monitor personal health with accuracy, track fitness and perform the post-operative care of patients.
Continuous innovations in technologies like AI, ML and IoT, which largely back these automated devices, provide health information with high precision. The adoption rate of the devices is increasing rapidly, owing to the increasing interest in health and wellness monitoring due to rising health concerns induced by COVID-19. A report from Fortune Business Insights shows that the global market for fitness trackers is likely to hit $91.98 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 15.2%. We believe that Amazon, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is well-poised to capitalize on the growth opportunity on the back of its expanding Halo family. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Competitive Scenario
The latest move is likely to intensify competition for other incumbents like
Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) , Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google and Garmin ( GRMN Quick Quote GRMN - Free Report) , which are leaving no stone unturned to expand their footprint in the booming fitness tracker space. Apple, which is currently dominating the wearable space on the back of its expanding Watch family, is constantly making efforts to sustain its supremacy. The strong adoption of Apple Watch on the back of useful and advanced features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends remains a major positive. Google is riding on the growing momentum of its Wear OS. The seamless synchronization of Wear OS with Google Fit and other health apps is another positive. The company’s acquisitions of Fossil’s smartwatch technology and most importantly, Fitbit, which is termed as a remarkable buyout in the fitness tracking space, are noteworthy. Garmin’s expanding product portfolio for the fitness business, which has been built with both internal development efforts and acquisitions, makes the company a potential player in the wearable space.
Image: Bigstock
Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Fitness Tracking Reach With Halo Efforts
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) has introduced Halo View, Halo Nutrition and Halo Fitness in a bid to expand its personal health monitoring efforts.
Notably, Halo View, which is a new health tracker comprised of an optical sensor, skin temperature sensor and an accelerometer. Further, the device gives users access to activity, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, and live workout-tracking, among others.
Halo Fitness is a fitness service that provides access to several studio-quality workout classes, which are conducted by Halo coaches like Michael Hildebrand, Elena Cheung, and Elizabeth Andrews; physical therapist Dr. Jen Fraboni; and bodyweight and mobility training specialist Francheska Martinez.
Halo Nutrition delivers an enhanced fitness experience by helping customers find out delicious and nutritious recipes from a library of more than 500 recipes.
We note that the latest move expands Amazon’s Halo offerings, which, in turn, ups its game in the fitness tracker or wearable market.
Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote
Fitness Tracker Market Holds Promise
Fitness trackers and wearables are steadily turning mainstream in the multi-trillion healthcare industry, as they have become the most convenient options to monitor personal health with accuracy, track fitness and perform the post-operative care of patients.
Continuous innovations in technologies like AI, ML and IoT, which largely back these automated devices, provide health information with high precision.
The adoption rate of the devices is increasing rapidly, owing to the increasing interest in health and wellness monitoring due to rising health concerns induced by COVID-19.
A report from Fortune Business Insights shows that the global market for fitness trackers is likely to hit $91.98 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 15.2%.
We believe that Amazon, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is well-poised to capitalize on the growth opportunity on the back of its expanding Halo family.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Scenario
The latest move is likely to intensify competition for other incumbents like Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google and Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) , which are leaving no stone unturned to expand their footprint in the booming fitness tracker space.
Apple, which is currently dominating the wearable space on the back of its expanding Watch family, is constantly making efforts to sustain its supremacy. The strong adoption of Apple Watch on the back of useful and advanced features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends remains a major positive.
Google is riding on the growing momentum of its Wear OS. The seamless synchronization of Wear OS with Google Fit and other health apps is another positive. The company’s acquisitions of Fossil’s smartwatch technology and most importantly, Fitbit, which is termed as a remarkable buyout in the fitness tracking space, are noteworthy.
Garmin’s expanding product portfolio for the fitness business, which has been built with both internal development efforts and acquisitions, makes the company a potential player in the wearable space.