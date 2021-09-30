We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3,301.12, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 4.46% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
AMZN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.72, down 29.51% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $111.73 billion, up 16.21% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $52.18 per share and revenue of $475.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.74% and +23.26%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note AMZN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 63.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 51.89.
We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.41 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.