Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Baidu Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $151.92, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the web search company had lost 1.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BIDU as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BIDU is projected to report earnings of $2.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.97 billion, up 19.63% from the year-ago period.
BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.81 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.1% and +24.79%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BIDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BIDU has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.76.
Also, we should mention that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 9.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BIDU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
