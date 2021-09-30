We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed at $172.68, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 3.74% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 355%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.84 billion, up 28.13% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $67.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.79% and +3.4%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower within the past month. DIS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, DIS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 71.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.88, so we one might conclude that DIS is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that DIS has a PEG ratio of 3.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.56 as of yesterday's close.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.