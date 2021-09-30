We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $384.89, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 5.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, GS is projected to report earnings of $9.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.37 billion, down 3.84% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $53.01 per share and revenue of $54.49 billion, which would represent changes of +114.27% and +22.29%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% higher. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GS has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.79.
Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.64 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.