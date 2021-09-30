We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.13, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 4.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NIO as it approaches its next earnings release.
NIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $5.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.7% and +131.5%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% higher. NIO currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.