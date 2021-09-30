We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $235.85, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had lost 5.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TGT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, down 0.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.48 billion, up 8.16% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $104.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.52% and +11.64%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TGT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, TGT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.29, so we one might conclude that TGT is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
