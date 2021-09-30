We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enbridge (ENB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Enbridge (ENB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.82, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 1.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ENB as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 27.78% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $36.58 billion, which would represent changes of +23.2% and +25.05%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher. ENB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, ENB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.1.
Also, we should mention that ENB has a PEG ratio of 2.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.