We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Macy's (M) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Macy's (M - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.70, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the department store operator had gained 12.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.
M will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect M to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 236.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.17 billion, up 29.62% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $23.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +269.68% and +37.32%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. M is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note M's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.7, so we one might conclude that M is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, M's PEG ratio is currently 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Regional Department Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.