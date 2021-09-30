The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon and NextEra Energy

For Immediate Release
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 30, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) , Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) , and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Amazon and NextEra Energy
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft, Amazon, and NextEra Energy. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+36.1% vs. +33.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that a new subscription model, strength in Azure and Teams as well as a robust Gaming segment will continue to generate sizable cash flows for the company.
Teams’ user growth has been gaining from the rapid adoption of hybrid work models. The company is also witnessing steady growth in the user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. Softness in the core computing market, stiff competition from major industry players and increased spending on Azure enhancements are some of the major headwinds though.
(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)
Amazon shares have gained +8.5% in the last six months against the S&P 500’s gain of +11.4%, but things seem to be improving for the tech giant. The Zacks analyst believes that Amazon has been benefiting from its Prime program as well as an ultrafast delivery and logistic system.
Strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Amazon has also been gaining momentum on the back of an expanding AWS services portfolio. Momentum in Amazon Music and the huge smart home products portfolio are some of the other major tailwinds for the company. Pandemic-related expenses, currency headwinds, and stiff competition in the online retail space remain risks for Amazon's margin expansion though.
(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)
Shares of NextEra Energy have gained +1.7% in the year to date period against the Zacks Electric Power industry’s gain of +0.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that a robust renewable backlog, addition of renewable generation assets, acquisitions and adequate liquidity is likely to boost its performance in the near term.
A well-chalked out plan to invest $60 billion to strengthen infrastructure and add more clean power generation assets to its portfolio is another tailwind for the company. Stringent regulations, inherent risk of operating nuclear generation facilities and unfavorable supply costs are major concerns for NextEra though.
(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>>)
