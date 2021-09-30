We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SARTORIUS AG (SARTF) Surges 3.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SARTORIUS AG (SARTF - Free Report) shares soared 3.7% in the last trading session to close at $745. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8.5% loss over the past four weeks.
The stock scored a strong price increase on the optimism surrounding the company’s recent update regarding the expansion of its business operations in Michigan, North America. The new facility will combine existing business operations in Washtenaw County to develop a center of excellence in Ann Arbor for the Laboratory and Bioprocess Products and Services in North America. Further, a raised full-year 2021 guidance, projecting consolidated sales growth of around 48% (up from earlier guided 38%) boosts investors’ confidence.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +59.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.01 billion, up 38.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For SARTORIUS AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SARTF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).