In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) - free report >>
Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - free report >>
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) - free report >>
Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - free report >>
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Cimarex (XEC)-Cabot Oil & Gas Merger Gets Shareholder Approval
Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC - Free Report) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG - Free Report) recently announced approvals from shareholders of both companies for their merger. This has paved the way to create one of the largest oil and natural gas companies in the United States.
At a special meeting, more than 90% of Cimarex shareholders voted for the merger. Cabot Oil & Gas said that more than 99% of its shareholders cast votes in favor of the merger. The agreement, which was signed by both the leading upstream energy firms on May 23, 2021, will likely close on Oct 1, 2021. With the closure of the transaction, the companies will come up with a new name for the combined entity and a new ticker.
With most deals in the energy space pairing up rival players with operations and footprints in the same or similar resources, this transaction has a different motive to combat volatility in commodity prices. The agreement has called for a merger of oil-rich resources of Cimarex in the prolific Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the United States with gas-heavy acres of Cabot Oil & Gas in the continental United States. Thus, with the mix of oil and gas rich resources, the combined company will be able to combat volatility in any single commodity and generate relatively stable and handsome cashflows.
Cimarex Energy Co Price
Cimarex Energy Co price | Cimarex Energy Co Quote
It is an all-stock deal between Cimarex and Cabot Oil & Gas, representing a string of tie-ups between the fracking players in the United States with the energy industry evolving from the coronavirus pandemic. One such all-stock deal was between Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) and Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG - Free Report) , announced on May 10, 2021.
Cimarex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Cabot Oil & Gas carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.