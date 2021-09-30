We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bloom Energy's (BE) Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Commercial Use
Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) announced that its Hydrogen Energy Servers, 100% hydrogen-powered fuel cells, will be available for commercial usage to customers. These fuel cell modules will be able to supply carbon-free electricity at the premises of customers and the commercial shipment of the same will begin from 2022.
The commercial launch of hydrogen-powered fuel cells follows the company’s July launch of the Bloom Electrolyzer, offering highly efficient hydrogen generation.
Fuel Cells & Hydrogen
Fuel cells produce electricity using a wide range of fuels. If hydrogen is used as a fuel source, it will produce electricity without any emission. Hydrogen fuel cell modules produce clean electricity and emit water as a by-product. Undoubtedly, it can provide a solution to the rising emissions.
Hydrogen can be produced from a variety of domestic resources, but some of the resources used to produce hydrogen can add to the emission level. The Bloom Electrolyzer is one of the most advanced energy-efficient electrolyzers to produce clean hydrogen. It requires less energy to break up water molecules and produce hydrogen, which is then used as a fuel source in fuel cell modules.
Importance of Fuel Cell Modules
Unlike renewable sources like solar, wind and water produce clean energy at specific weather conditions but hydrogen-powered fuel cells allow the stored hydrogen to be converted into 24/7, zero-carbon electricity that can be used anytime when electricity is needed. In addition, fuel cell modules take smaller space to produce unlimited clean energy for customers compared with conventional and other clean sources of energy.
Fuel cell modules can be utilized to produce clean electricity and provide clean energy to vehicles, thereby lowering transport-related emissions and assisting hard-to-decarbonize heavy industries to attain zero emission. The ongoing research and development work in this field is making the fuel-cell technology widely available for commercial usage.
Net-Zero Emission Goals
Across the globe, more and more countries are currently pledging to attain net-zero emission by 2050. More than 30 countries worldwide have hydrogen-specific strategies. Hydrogen can act as a key clean source of fuel and lower emission levels.
Given the huge potential of fuel cell technology in lowering emissions, companies like FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) , Plug Power Inc. (PLUG - Free Report) , and Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP - Free Report) , among others, are working relentlessly to commercialize the fuel cell technology.
