Pfizer's (PFE) Prevnar 20 Plus Flu Vaccine Study Meets Goal

Pfizer Inc. ( PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) announced positive data from a phase III study, evaluating the administration of its pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine, Prevnar 20, and a seasonal influenza vaccine (SIIV, Fluad Quadrivalent [adjuvanted]) at the same time in adults 65 years of age or older.
Data from the study demonstrated that the immunogenicity elicited following simultaneous administration of Prevnar 20 and a seasonal influenza vaccine was non-inferior compared to responses elicited when the vaccines were administered one month apart. The safety profile was similar for the administration of the vaccines at the same time compared to the one-month apart administration.
The company plans to present and publish the detailed data from the late-stage study at a future date.
The co-administration of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines with influenza vaccines will likely help individuals to get protection against both pneumococcal disease and influenza during a single doctor or pharmacy appointment. The company stated that the separate administration of pneumococcal and influenza vaccines sometimes leads to a decline in vaccination rates due to the requirement of multiple doctor or pharmacy appointments.
Meanwhile, the company is also evaluating the co-administration of Prevnar 20 and its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty’s booster dose in adults aged 65 or older.
Please note that the
FDA approved Prevnar 20 for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in adults in June.
Pfizer’s stock has risen 18.3% this year so far compared with an increase of 7% for the
industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Pfizer has a diversified portfolio of commercialized and investigational vaccines, which received a strong boost with the authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine last year. Comirnaty is poised to generate approximately $33.5 billion in revenues for 2021, more than 40% of the company’s total revenue guidance for the year.
Pfizer has plans to explore diverse mRNA-based vaccine programs after witnessing tremendous success with its and its Germany-based partner
BioNTech’s ( BNTX Quick Quote BNTX - Free Report) mRNA-based vaccine, Comirnaty. A phase I study is evaluating a single dose quadrivalent mRNA influenza vaccine in healthy adults. Pfizer plans to explore the mRNA technology in respiratory viruses other than influenza and also aims to develop the mRNA technology in oncology and genetic diseases.
Another key player in the mRNA-space is
Moderna ( MRNA Quick Quote MRNA - Free Report) , which has developed the popular COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. The company has several mRNA-based vaccine candidates targeting multiple diseases. Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider
Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Another stock in the large-cap pharma sector having the same Zacks Rank as Pfizer is
J&J ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) . J&J’s stock has risen 4.2% this year so far while its earnings estimates have increased from $9.63 to $9.65 per share for 2021 over the past 60 days.
Image: Bigstock
Pfizer's (PFE) Prevnar 20 Plus Flu Vaccine Study Meets Goal
Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) announced positive data from a phase III study, evaluating the administration of its pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine, Prevnar 20, and a seasonal influenza vaccine (SIIV, Fluad Quadrivalent [adjuvanted]) at the same time in adults 65 years of age or older.
Data from the study demonstrated that the immunogenicity elicited following simultaneous administration of Prevnar 20 and a seasonal influenza vaccine was non-inferior compared to responses elicited when the vaccines were administered one month apart. The safety profile was similar for the administration of the vaccines at the same time compared to the one-month apart administration.
The company plans to present and publish the detailed data from the late-stage study at a future date.
The co-administration of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines with influenza vaccines will likely help individuals to get protection against both pneumococcal disease and influenza during a single doctor or pharmacy appointment. The company stated that the separate administration of pneumococcal and influenza vaccines sometimes leads to a decline in vaccination rates due to the requirement of multiple doctor or pharmacy appointments.
Meanwhile, the company is also evaluating the co-administration of Prevnar 20 and its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty’s booster dose in adults aged 65 or older.
Please note that the FDA approved Prevnar 20 for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in adults in June.
Pfizer’s stock has risen 18.3% this year so far compared with an increase of 7% for the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Pfizer has a diversified portfolio of commercialized and investigational vaccines, which received a strong boost with the authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine last year. Comirnaty is poised to generate approximately $33.5 billion in revenues for 2021, more than 40% of the company’s total revenue guidance for the year.
Pfizer has plans to explore diverse mRNA-based vaccine programs after witnessing tremendous success with its and its Germany-based partner BioNTech’s (BNTX - Free Report) mRNA-based vaccine, Comirnaty. A phase I study is evaluating a single dose quadrivalent mRNA influenza vaccine in healthy adults. Pfizer plans to explore the mRNA technology in respiratory viruses other than influenza and also aims to develop the mRNA technology in oncology and genetic diseases.
Another key player in the mRNA-space is Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) , which has developed the popular COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. The company has several mRNA-based vaccine candidates targeting multiple diseases.
Pfizer Inc. Price
Pfizer Inc. price | Pfizer Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider
Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Another stock in the large-cap pharma sector having the same Zacks Rank as Pfizer is J&J (JNJ - Free Report) . J&J’s stock has risen 4.2% this year so far while its earnings estimates have increased from $9.63 to $9.65 per share for 2021 over the past 60 days.