In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
JetBlue (JBLU) Begins New York JFK-London Gatwick Flights
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) has launched non-stop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW), expanding its presence in the transatlantic market. With the United States set to ease travel restrictions for visitors from the United Kingdom, European Union and other countries in November, the new route is expected to attract substantial traffic on the back of pent-up demand.
JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty, said, “With a 500% increase in JetBlue’s U.K. bookings following news of easing U.S. entry requirements for international travelers, it’s clear there is significant pent up demand for travel between our two countries and that our Gatwick launch is well timed to meet the growing number of customers returning to the skies.”
JetBlue will operate the JFK-LGW flights four times a week in October. From November onward, the flight frequency will be extended to a daily service. The airline is operating the new route on Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint suites and 114 core seats.
JetBlue Airways Corporation Price
JetBlue Airways Corporation price | JetBlue Airways Corporation Quote
The JFK-LGW flights build on JetBlue’s existing service between New York JFK and London Heathrow Airport, which began in August, marking the carrier’s entry into the transatlantic market.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) , ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) and Herc Holdings (HRI - Free Report) . While ArcBest and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Copa Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Copa Holdings, ArcBest and Herc Holdings have rallied more than 59%, 100% and 300% in a year’s time, respectively.