We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Why Should You Stay Away From Teladoc Health (TDOC) Now?
Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC - Free Report) have been on a downslide this year so far after having a great run last year.
The telehealth company, which provides medial consultation to patients saw tremendous demand for its products and services in 2020 as COVID-19 compelled people to carry out their lives from within the four walls of their home.
In 2020, the stock surged 138%, trouncing the S&P return of 20.6%. However, this year to date, the stock has entered the investors’ favorite list. As the grip of coronavirus started easing, vaccinations became rife and restrictions to go out were lifted, the stock is continuously on a decline.
So far this year, the stock has plunged 37% against the S&P 500 Index’s rise of 16%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As people start venturing out, the visit to clinics and physicians is expected to resume. After all, face-to-face and in-person consultation is more satisfactory than the same being done online. Since virtual consultation was the only option left during the coronavirus, with the pandemic situation subsiding now, demand for Teladoc’s services is anticipated to taper.
A glimpse of the weakness was seen in the company’s guidance for 2021, which though calls for growth of 82% in revenues, is lower than the 98% rise recorded in 2020. Total visits are expected to inch up 2.6% compared with 206% registered in 2020 while U.S paid membership is estimated to grow 2.3% compared with the 41% increase seen in 2020. U.S Fee Only Access is assumed to increase 5.6% compared with the 10% rise observed in 2020.
These figures clearly point to roaring growth achieved in 2020, which by no means is predicted to be replicated this year.
While on one hand, demand is cooling off, on the other, competition is heating up. Recently, many telehealth companies with the likes of GoodRx Holdings Inc., American Well Corporation (AMWL - Free Report) and SOC Telemed came out with their Initial Public Offering (IPO) to scale up their operations.
Moreover, the space attracted the retail behemoth Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) , which launched its remote care product Amazon Care. Cigna Corp. (CI - Free Report) also entered the virtual care market with the acquisition of the telehealth company MDLive.
The company is yet to be profitable and increasing competition can further hamper its growth.
For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s loss from operation stands at $3.44, indicating deterioration from the loss of $1.33 incurred in 2020.
Thus for the time being, it’s better to avoid the stock of Teladoc. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank # 5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.