We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chevron (CVX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Chevron (CVX - Free Report) closed at $101.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained 7.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.16%.
CVX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CVX to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1836.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.39 billion, up 69.26% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $146.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3480% and +54.54%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.6% higher. CVX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CVX has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.29 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.42, so we one might conclude that CVX is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that CVX has a PEG ratio of 3.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.53 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CVX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.