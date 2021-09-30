We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia (NVDA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed at $207.01, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 8.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
NVDA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NVDA to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.83 billion, up 44.46% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $25.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68% and +54.79%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. NVDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, NVDA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.25, so we one might conclude that NVDA is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.57 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.