Pinterest (PINS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $50.95, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 11.62% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
PINS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PINS to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $627.57 million, up 41.79% from the year-ago period.
PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +159.52% and +56.27%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PINS has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.07 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 54.94.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.