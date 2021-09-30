We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Plug Power (PLUG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.54, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 6.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PLUG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $150.04 million, up 40.24% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% lower. PLUG is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
