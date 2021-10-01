Turtle Beach (HEAR) Arm, Oakley Tie-Up for Gaming Eyewear Collection

Turtle Beach Corporation’s ( HEAR Quick Quote HEAR - Free Report) brand, ROCCAT, has collaborated with a leading sports equipment company — Oakley — to unveil a limited-edition PC gaming headset-compatible eyewear collection. Dubbed Oakley x ROCCAT Collection, the avant-garde eyewear series has been specifically designed to offer enhanced vision and boasts a seamless fit for an unrivaled experience. Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a German PC peripherals maker, in 2019. ROCCAT’s expertise aided Turtle Beach’s expansion into the $1.6-billion personal computer gaming headset market as well as the $1.3-billion PC gaming keyboard and mouse market. ROCCAT’s enhanced distribution channels across North America, Europe, and Asia enabled Turtle Beach to offer its lineup of products to more customers globally. Given Turtle Beach’s expertise in creating high-quality, glasses-friendly gaming headsets, the latest product launch highlights its commitment to improving both sight and sound aspects for the ultimate gaming performance. Oakley has been working with Turtle Beach since January 2021 to introduce a plethora of eyewear in gaming by capitalizing on the latter’s gaming and esports experience. Thanks to this long-standing partnership, the Lake Forest, CA-based lifestyle eyewear giant has been able to rope in ROCCAT to jointly develop a groundbreaking gaming eyewear collection that will give a competitive edge to gamers of all skill levels. The Oakley x ROCCAT Collection is compatible with ROCCAT’s latest PC gaming headsets such as Syn Pro Air and Elo series. These wireless gaming headsets are equipped with Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs technology that enables gamers to achieve the best of vision and performance on the digital battlefield. The eyewear is furnished with the Oakley Metalink RX frames that comprise NanO-Matter material. This makes it 30% lighter than traditional frames with greater strength and durability. The frames come in a grey and white color combination and feature ROCCAT’s iconic logo on the temple. Further, Oakley’s Authentic Prescription lenses coupled with its Prizm Gaming Lens Technology improve color contrast and filter blue light for a clarified vision. This facilitates users to achieve next-gen performance benefits for digital gaming by reducing eye strain and fatigue. The glasses also come with a custom ROCCAT logo microbag. The Oakley x ROCCAT Collection glasses are currently available on the companies’ websites. Driven by such robust characteristics, the latest move is likely to create a win-win situation for both entities by advancing Oakley’s leading eyewear innovations and ROCCAT’s superior headset technology, in turn, boosting the overall gaming performance. Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from a robust product portfolio combined with market share gains, innovation and retail partnerships. The White Plains, NY-based audio technology company has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Also, its ability to significantly increase its production and delivery capacity is commendable. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Turtle Beach (HEAR) Arm, Oakley Tie-Up for Gaming Eyewear Collection
Turtle Beach Corporation’s (HEAR - Free Report) brand, ROCCAT, has collaborated with a leading sports equipment company — Oakley — to unveil a limited-edition PC gaming headset-compatible eyewear collection. Dubbed Oakley x ROCCAT Collection, the avant-garde eyewear series has been specifically designed to offer enhanced vision and boasts a seamless fit for an unrivaled experience.
Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a German PC peripherals maker, in 2019. ROCCAT’s expertise aided Turtle Beach’s expansion into the $1.6-billion personal computer gaming headset market as well as the $1.3-billion PC gaming keyboard and mouse market. ROCCAT’s enhanced distribution channels across North America, Europe, and Asia enabled Turtle Beach to offer its lineup of products to more customers globally.
Given Turtle Beach’s expertise in creating high-quality, glasses-friendly gaming headsets, the latest product launch highlights its commitment to improving both sight and sound aspects for the ultimate gaming performance. Oakley has been working with Turtle Beach since January 2021 to introduce a plethora of eyewear in gaming by capitalizing on the latter’s gaming and esports experience.
Thanks to this long-standing partnership, the Lake Forest, CA-based lifestyle eyewear giant has been able to rope in ROCCAT to jointly develop a groundbreaking gaming eyewear collection that will give a competitive edge to gamers of all skill levels. The Oakley x ROCCAT Collection is compatible with ROCCAT’s latest PC gaming headsets such as Syn Pro Air and Elo series.
These wireless gaming headsets are equipped with Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs technology that enables gamers to achieve the best of vision and performance on the digital battlefield. The eyewear is furnished with the Oakley Metalink RX frames that comprise NanO-Matter material. This makes it 30% lighter than traditional frames with greater strength and durability.
The frames come in a grey and white color combination and feature ROCCAT’s iconic logo on the temple. Further, Oakley’s Authentic Prescription lenses coupled with its Prizm Gaming Lens Technology improve color contrast and filter blue light for a clarified vision. This facilitates users to achieve next-gen performance benefits for digital gaming by reducing eye strain and fatigue.
The glasses also come with a custom ROCCAT logo microbag. The Oakley x ROCCAT Collection glasses are currently available on the companies’ websites. Driven by such robust characteristics, the latest move is likely to create a win-win situation for both entities by advancing Oakley’s leading eyewear innovations and ROCCAT’s superior headset technology, in turn, boosting the overall gaming performance.
Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from a robust product portfolio combined with market share gains, innovation and retail partnerships. The White Plains, NY-based audio technology company has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Also, its ability to significantly increase its production and delivery capacity is commendable.
Turtle Beach currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have returned 53.1% compared with the industry's growth of 23.3% in the past year.
