In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) - free report >>
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - free report >>
Citigroup Inc. (C) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) - free report >>
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - free report >>
Citigroup Inc. (C) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Jefferies (JEF) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Stock Up
Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) gained 1.4% in aftermarket trading in response to better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 31) results. Earnings per share of $1.50 significantly outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. The bottom line compared favorably with $1.07 earned in the prior-year quarter.
Results were driven by a robust rise in revenues. Both the Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Merchant Banking segments’ performance was impressive. However, higher expenses posed a headwind.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $407.5 million, up 34% year over year.
Revenues & Expenses Rise
Net revenues were $1.94 billion, up 20% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion.
Total expenses were $1.36 billion, up 12%. The rise was mainly due to higher compensation and benefits costs.
Solid Segment Performance
Investment Banking and Capital Markets: Net revenues were $1.65 billion, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Expenses totaled $1.06 billion, up 7%.
Asset Management: Net revenues were $12.6 million, down 89% from the year-ago quarter. Expenses totaled $31.2 million, up almost 1%.
Merchant Banking: Net revenues were $271.6 million, rising 23% from the prior-year quarter. Expenses were $241.1 million, up 55%.
Corporate: Net revenues were $1 million, up 62% from the prior year. Expenses were $11.4 million, down 30%.
Share Repurchase Update
During the fiscal third quarter, Jefferies repurchased 1.5 million shares for $52 million.
The company’s board of directors increased the share buyback authorization by $52 million to a total of $250 million.
Our View
Steady improvement in capital markets performance, solid capital position, and global footprints are expected to continue supporting Jefferies’ financials. However, a persistent rise in operating costs is a concern.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote
Currently, Jefferies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings Dates of Other Banks
Among the other banks, JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 13. Both Citigroup (C - Free Report) and Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) are scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Oct 14.