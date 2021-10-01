Back to top

Jefferies (JEF) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Stock Up

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) gained 1.4% in aftermarket trading in response to better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Aug 31) results. Earnings per share of $1.50 significantly outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. The bottom line compared favorably with $1.07 earned in the prior-year quarter.

Results were driven by a robust rise in revenues. Both the Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Merchant Banking segments’ performance was impressive. However, higher expenses posed a headwind.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $407.5 million, up 34% year over year.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $1.94 billion, up 20% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion.

Total expenses were $1.36 billion, up 12%. The rise was mainly due to higher compensation and benefits costs.

Solid Segment Performance

Investment Banking and Capital Markets: Net revenues were $1.65 billion, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Expenses totaled $1.06 billion, up 7%.

Asset Management: Net revenues were $12.6 million, down 89% from the year-ago quarter. Expenses totaled $31.2 million, up almost 1%.    

Merchant Banking: Net revenues were $271.6 million, rising 23% from the prior-year quarter. Expenses were $241.1 million, up 55%.

Corporate: Net revenues were $1 million, up 62% from the prior year. Expenses were $11.4 million, down 30%.

Share Repurchase Update

During the fiscal third quarter, Jefferies repurchased 1.5 million shares for $52 million.

The company’s board of directors increased the share buyback authorization by $52 million to a total of $250 million.

Our View

Steady improvement in capital markets performance, solid capital position, and global footprints are expected to continue supporting Jefferies’ financials. However, a persistent rise in operating costs is a concern.
 

Currently, Jefferies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

